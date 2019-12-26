WOODBRIDGE, Calif — A man who was allegedly driving under the influence was rescued by firefighters Christmas day after he crashed into an embankment in San Joaquin County, officials confirmed to ABC10.

The unidentified man was driving on a private road in Woodbridge when he crashed into the water, according to San Joaquin County Sheriff's spokesperson Andrea Lopez. The man got out of his SUV when it started to submerge and climbed on top until he was rescued.

Woodbridge firefighters and San Joaquin County deputies borrowed a boat from a nearby homeowner who the driver passed before crashing into the embankment.

The man was taken to the hospital and later detained for allegedly driving under the influence.

