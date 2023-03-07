New limit, rules proposed for massage businesses in Citrus Heights

Due to the potential for “unlawful activity” and “the potential for human trafficking to occur,” the city is proposing to limit how many massage businesses are open.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — After a drastic increase in massage businesses coming into Citrus Heights over the past few years, city officials are considering a new proposal to limit how many similar businesses are allowed to operate in the city.

Citrus Heights currently has 29 licensed massage establishments — down from its peak of 50 in 2015 — but city officials say there’s been a nearly 100% increase since 2019.

Due to the potential for “unlawful activity” and “the potential for human trafficking to occur in massage establishments,” the city is proposing to limit the city to having 25 or fewer massage businesses at a time.

The cap of 25 was reached based on city population, allowing one business every 3,400 residents.

Meghan Huber, a city spokesperson, says the proposal is in response to projected trends after “illicit activity was rising” in 2015.

“With focused efforts in 2016 to 2018, over 18 sites had their licenses revoked for illicit activity and 16 remained in operation,” she said. “Since 2020, the number of new establishments has increased by 86% to 33 locations.”

The ordinance, if adopted by city council during their April 13 meeting, would not impact existing massage establishments who comply with city regulations.

This isn't the first time city officials have addressed massage establishments and their potential for illegal acts.

Sacramento passed an ordinance in 2021 requiring all massage spas to have a business permit to operate, something Citrus Heights already does along with other new rules.

This change came after Sacramento police did 47 investigations at massage businesses resulting in 37 arrests in 2018.

“Illicit massage establishments can contribute to blight and create a negative perception of the city’s commercial shopping areas, and at times have been found to be associated with human trafficking,” said Huber.

She says this proposal could help the Citrus Heights Police Department by saving time in how many businesses they need to check in with for compliance.

“Resources can instead deploy to community priorities such as blight, homelessness and crime reduction,” said Huber.

The proposed ordinance would also require massage businesses to not block windows or reception areas facing the public way — roads, walkways, parking areas, etc. — in any way, and amend current rules to allow businesses the option to install security alarms.

The full document of proposed changes can be found HERE.