Mountain lion spotted in Citrus Heights

Citrus Heights police said that officers saw the mountain lion in a tree of a residence.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A mountain lion was spotted in a Citrus Heights neighborhood on Sunday, June 13.

Citrus Heights police officers got a call on June 13 about a mountain lion in the area of Verner Avenue, according to a Facebook post by the Citrus Heights Police Department. When officers arrived, they saw the mountain lion hanging out in a tree of a home.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified about the mountain lion in the area, but the mountain lion ran away into the nearby cemetery before Fish and Wildlife got there, according to the Facebook post.

If you see any mountain lions or other threatening animals in your area, Citrus Heights police say that you can report it with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at this link HERE or call 911 if you feel threatened by the animal.

To learn more about the wildlife in the community, click HERE.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Starting a restaurant amid a pandemic? Local business owner talks struggles with COVID-19 and reopening