Raising Cane's makes debut in Citrus Heights

The location is now the fourth store for the company in Northern California

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Citrus Heights has become the fourth store in an ever-growing Northern California expansion for Raising Cane's.

Raising Cane's is a fast food chain known for their chicken fingers. According to their website, the company emphasizes a limited menu that helps them produce high quality food that's served quickly.

The new store in Citrus Heights made its debut Sunday, not long after the chain had big grand openings in Stockton and Davis. Davis in particular was their highest volume opening in the country for their non-drive-thru buildings, according to Co-CEO AJ Kumaran.

"We are very excited about Northern California and we appreciate all the support. We appreciate all the warm welcomes in every community. It's been incredible," Kumaran told ABC10 earlier in December.

The new store at 7804 Greenback Lane operates from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Saturday.

This was the last location expected to open in December for the chain, but more in Northern California are on the horizon. January 2022 could see openings in Roseville, Lodi and Elk Grove. Vacaville is also slated for a spring opening while the Sacramento locations are expected possibly for late summer or early fall of 2022.

Kumaran previously told ABC10 that they're hoping to add about 10 to 20 restaurants every year in Northern California for the foreseeable future.

