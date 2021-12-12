Stockton's new Raising Cane's to open soon as latest addition to ambitious NorCal expansion

The Stockton location is just the latest expansion for the company. Sites are expected to open very soon in Elk Grove, Roseville, Citrus Heights and Lodi as well.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton will soon be the latest addition to Raising Cane's expansion into Northern California.

According to the company's website, the new site is expected to open Dec. 14 on March Lane.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, Raising Cane's is a relatively new name to Northern California. Their specialty is chicken finger meals. They made a home in the Golden State back in 2015, but they've just recently waded into the northern parts of California, specifically with locations in Manteca and Davis this year.

Their expansion into Stockton comes not long after their Davis opening, which had a debut that the company says overperformed.

“Northern Californians are Caniacs," Co-CEO AJ Kumaran told ABC10. "I mean, they've been doing incredibly well. They're really excited. In fact, Davis, California is the highest volume opening that we had in the country when it comes to a non-drive-through building."

Kumaran says the company does chicken fingers better than any other place and is also the fastest growing restaurant in the country.

"Now, we have over 55 restaurants in California. And a big part of that is Northern California growth. So later this year, we can open Citrus Heights and Elk Grove. We have over 15 restaurants planned in the next six to eight months in Northern California, and it goes all the way up into East Bay Area too by the way," he said.

While the expansion depends on real estate, Kumaran said Raising Cane's is hoping to add about 10 to 20 restaurants every year in Northern California for the foreseeable future.

"There's definitely some in Sacramento. I believe we have two locations already pegged and under development,” he added, noting the locations would be at El Camino and Watt and along Truxel Road.

While there's certainly no shortage of places to get a combo of chicken fingers and fries, Kumaran says that Raising Cane's is different from the rest. He pointed to the fresh-made chicken tenderloins, a drive-thru that he says is the fastest in the country, and of course, their standout Raising Cane's sauce. He said the sauce recently took the #1 slot against several other chains on a Technomic Consumer Branding Tracking survey.

“It is a secret sauce. So only our restaurant managers know the recipe. And every single restaurant makes it every single day... So that's what makes it special. You know, it is sweet, it's tangy, it's spicy, it's peppery -- It's all of this just sauce goodness."

A spokesperson for Raising Cane's said their latest Northern California location are due for December and January openings. Outside of Stockton, Citrus Heights could open as soon as late December, and January could see openings in Roseville, Lodi and Elk Grove. Vacaville is slated for a spring opening.

"We are very excited about Northern California and we appreciate all the support. We appreciate all the warm welcomes in every community. It's been incredible," Kumaran said.

If you're interested in asking for a location closer to where you live, Kumaran said people can visit RaisingCanes.com and use their customer comment section to get the word out.

