Courts, bus services close in Amador County as foothill community grapples with COVID surge

Data from Amador County Public Health shows the county has more cases of COVID reported now than at any other time during the pandemic.

STOCKTON, Calif. — As Amador County grapples with a surge in COVID cases, some services are shutting down.

According to the Amador County District Attorney, the county's courthouse was forced to close in-person services Wednesday due to COVID cases among staff members and judges.

The court will remain closed until Feb. 2, postponing and delaying court cases. Documents can still be dropped off to be processed by a court representative in front of the courthouse, officials with the district attorney's office said.

"We have got to keep our fundamental community institutions, such as healthcare, the courts, our schools, and public safety functioning," Amador County District Attorney Todd Riebe wrote in a statement. "I am requesting that this community work together to take all safety precautions necessary to stop the spread of COVID."

The recent surge in COVID cases has also impacted bus services in the county. Amador Transit announced that they will be closing all bus services until Jan. 31 citing a lack of staff due to COVID.

Data released Monday by Amador County Public Health shows that during the week ending on Jan. 15, the county had the most documented cases of COVID than during any other week in the pandemic.

As of the county's most recent update Wednesday, 560 active cases of COVID were reported to health officials including 15 hospitalizations at the county's Sutter Amador Hospital.

The county reports that 55.7% of its 40,474 residents are fully vaccinated against the virus. The majority of cases have been reported in the towns of Ione and Jackson.

In his statement, District Attorney Riebe encouraged county residents to get vaccinated, wear masks indoors and in public places and isolate if displaying flu-like symptoms.

Health officials say to use the state's My Turn website to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine or booster shot.

