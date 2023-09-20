4 Davis schools delay start times after bomb threat

Davis Police Officers and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office are searching the schools and employee's homes that were named in the threat.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIS, Calif. — Four schools in Davis are delaying the start of classes after a bomb threat Wednesday, according to the Davis Police Department.

The police department said it got reports around 2:20 a.m. of an email saying that bombs had been placed at three school sites including Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High, Cesar Chavez Elementary School and Davis Senior High School. North Davis Elementary is also delaying the start time as it is located near the Yolo County Library where previous threats have been made, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District.

The email also said bombs had been put at the homes of Davis Joint Unified School District employees. It is not clear how many homes or employees were threatened.

Davis Police Officers and the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office are searching the schools and employee's homes that were named in the threat.

Other schools in the Davis Joint Unified School District will have extra patrols on Wednesday.

The Davis Police Department said the threats have some similarities to previous false bomb threats at the Yolo County Library in Davis.

The Yolo County Sheriff's office previously told ABC10 there have been three bomb threats reported at the Yolo County Library.

On Aug. 21, a bomb threat was called to 14th Street between F and Oak streets, near the Mary L. Stephens - Davis Branch Library. This was after a controversial meeting with 'Moms for Liberty Yolo County' which led to library staff booting them from the library.

Watch more on ABC10