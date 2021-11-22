New Raising Cane's to open in Davis on Tuesday

Davis is one of many new locations expected for the chain in Northern California.

DAVIS, Calif. — On Tuesday, downtown Davis will be the home of their own Raising Cane's.

“We’re beyond excited to introduce Raising Cane’s to the Sacramento area, and couldn’t have chosen a better spot for our local debut than Downtown Davis,” said area leader of restaurants Lisa Toth. “We’ve hired a great Crew and we’re still seeking more team members to join us in sharing our ONE LOVE® with everyone in Davis. We look forward to continuing our partnerships with the Chamber and UC Davis, and can’t wait to build even more relationships throughout the Community.”

Raising Cane's is a fast food chain known for their chicken fingers. According to their website, the company emphasizes a limited menu that helps them produce high quality food that's served quickly.

The chain also earned recognition by Thrillist as the "Best Chicken Tenders" in America back in 2020.

Davis is one of many new locations expected for the chain in Northern California. Earlier this year, Manteca opened one of the first stores for their area. Other locations waiting to open include Stockton, Lodi, Roseville and Citrus Heights.

For the new Davis store, Raising Cane's will be kicking things off with a grand opening celebration at 8 a.m. There'll also be a drawing that could see 20 customers get free Raising Cane's food for a year. Entries will be taken from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., and a drawing will be held soon after. The first 100 customers will also get a free Cane's t-shirt.

Raising Cane's in Davis opens Nov. 23 and is located 207 E Street. It is open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. Anyone Interested in jobs can apply at WorkAtCanes.com.