x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Driver dies after crashing near Sacramento River's edge in Yolo County

The crash happened in the area of South River Road near County Road 141.

More Videos

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a car crashed in the Clarksburg area of Yolo County Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for CHP-Woodland said the crash was reported around 2:36 p.m. in the area of South River Road near County Road 141.

The car crashed near the water's edge by the Sacramento River, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and it's not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

RELATED: 

WATCH ALSO: 

What it’s like to be a new police officer | The Recruits

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.