Driver dies after crashing near Sacramento River's edge in Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a car crashed in the Clarksburg area of Yolo County Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for CHP-Woodland said the crash was reported around 2:36 p.m. in the area of South River Road near County Road 141.

The car crashed near the water's edge by the Sacramento River, and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and it's not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

