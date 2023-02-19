2 dead after Aircam plane crashes in Nevada County

The sheriff's office said they received a report of the crash just before 1:30 p.m. along the 20000 block of Dog Bar Road near Grass Valley.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies are set to begin an investigation into a small plane crash that happened in Nevada County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, the sheriff's office received a report of the crash along the 20000 block of Dog Bar Road in Grass Valley.

Deputies are waiting on the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to arrive before the investigation begins.

The NTSB said the plane was a Lockwood Airm that crashed in Grass Valley around 2:05 p.m. They said two people were on board.

A spokesperson for the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said two people died in the crash.

No additional information is available at this time.

WATCH ALSO: