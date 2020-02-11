Pro-Trump rally clashes with social justice activists in Downtown Vacaville

Hundreds of the President's supporters converged at Andrews Park, where social justice activists have been demonstrating weekly.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Passions are heightened with two days left until Election Night. People with opposing political views clashed in the streets of Downtown Vacaville.

On Sunday night, two polarized groups came face to face in the streets at the entrance of Andrews park for about 15 minutes, shouting insults at each other while waving flags and signs. No uniformed officers were in sight on the ground, though law enforcement officials said parameters were in place to keep both groups safe.



The large clash happened after hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters converged at Andrews park, the same spot where social justice activists with Voices of Vacaville have been demonstrating weekly.

Some activists, felt like the locale was chosen to intimidate them.

“It's not a good feeling knowing I’m surrounded by people like this," said Marie Bowie, who came out to support Voices of Vacaville.

For hours Sunday evening, the pro-Trump crowd rallied at the entrance of the park without major clashes. They drove through the intersection honking in trucks carrying Trump 2020 flags, thin blue line flags, and even Confederate flags.

At one point, the group got into the middle of the street to pray, recite the Pledge of Allegiance, and sing the national anthem.

Michelle Guerra, Chairwoman of the Solano county Republican Party said this was the county’s largest rally yet for President Trump. She said she was proud of her community for showing up in large numbers to encourage others to re-elect the president and vote in conservative representatives.

“We need our businesses open. We need our economy started. We need to stop being held hostage by Gavin Newsom, and we need our country back," Guerra said.

“The ship of California is so far left. We need to at least straighten out the ship," said Chris Reed, another resident who plans to vote for the president.

Tensions boiled over when a much smaller group of social justice activists marched up to the conservative crowd later on the evening.

The pro-Trump crowd, yelled and pushed the outnumbered activists away.

Some activists who have been calling for social justice and police reforms said the absence of police at Sunday’s gatherings sent them a clear message.

“If the police can’t protect us from this, but can harass small protests and black protestors, that’s a problem," Bowie said.

Vacaville police said its officers monitored the opposing demonstrations from afar and would not get overly involved, hoping both groups could practice their first amendment rights safely.

ABC10 reached out to the Vacaville police department to confirm any reports of arrests or injuries. No response has yet been received. On the ground, no injuries were witnessed, but the encounter was extremely volatile.