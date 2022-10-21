Man arrested in SWAT standoff is suspect in deadly shooting in East Sacramento

A man arrested at a SWAT standoff in the Pocket area near Shoal Court is a suspect in a deadly shooting in East Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man arrested at a standoff in the Pocket area is now a suspect in a deadly shooting in East Sacramento on Thursday.

Desean Brasser Jr., 23, was arrested on suspicion of homicide and robbery, according to the Sacramento Police Department. He was found in the Pocket area near Shoal Court. He was booked in the Sacramento County Main Jail early Friday morning.

On Thursday night, the Sacramento Police Department said multiple people were detained near Shoal Court after a standoff.

The standoff near Shoal Court came after a deadly shooting earlier on Thursday where a man was killed in the 3900 block of N Street. Sacramento police said Thursday that detectives believe a robbery happened before the shooting, but the exact circumstances are still being investigated.

“This is yet another example of vulnerable people in our community being tragically affected by gun violence. The community is right to be outraged at this unacceptable behavior,” said Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester. “As your Chief of Police and a member of this community, violent crime will not be tolerated in our city. The Sacramento Police Department is committed to investigating this incident to the fullest extent, sharing information with our community as it becomes available, and addressing individuals who choose to drive violence in our community.”

The man who was killed has not yet been identified. The shooting and robbery are under investigation.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting can call the police department dispatch center at (916) 808-5471.

