Man dead after shooting in East Sacramento

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened near 39th and N Street.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead after a shooting in East Sacramento on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Around 12:40 p.m. a man was shot and killed near 39th Street and N Street. The suspected shooter left the area according to police. The man who was killed has not been identified.

There are road closures nearby and people are advised to avoid the area. The shooting is being investigated.

