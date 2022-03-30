17-year-old arrested for deadly Elk Grove hit-and-run

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the driver was arrested for the death of a 53-year-old man.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 17-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly killing a 53-year-old pedestrian in a hit-and-run accident in Elk Grove Tuesday night.

According to Elk Grove police, the accident happened around 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, in the area of Elk Grove Boulevard and Shorelake Drive. Officers responded to the area after receiving several reports of a person down in the road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with injuries that appeared to be a result of being hit by a car. Officers eventually identified the pedestrian as a 53-year-old man.

"The 53-year-old man was crossing Elk Grove Blvd and Shorelake Drive when the suspect vehicle, traveling westbound on Elk Grove Blvd., struck the pedestrian who was not in a crosswalk," a statement from the Elk Grove Police Department says.

Following the crash, the suspect left the scene. A few hours later, the underage-driver turned himself in to the Elk Grove Police Department. Officers say the driver was arrested and booked into custody at Juvenile Hall on charges of vehicular manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death, and hit and run resulting in injury.

Police learned the suspect also had a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Following the crash, the passenger was taken to a hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police say speed is suspected to have been a factor. Identities of the suspect and victim have not been released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the Elk Grove Police Department Traffic Bureau at (916) 478-8148.

