Park bench dedicated to Elk Grove father killed in 11-car crash on I-5 in 2020

According to the California Highway Patrol, a semi was approaching slower traffic on the highway but, for unknown reasons, did not slow down.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An 11 car pile-up claimed the life of 39-year-old Joel Broussard. It happened in September 2020 and now the driver of the big rig involved is being charged for Broussard's death.

Family and friends of Joel Broussard gathered Friday at Elk Grove Park as a permanent marker in the community was installed.

ABC10 spoke with his widow and mom about the legacy Joel leaves behind.

"Well when you sit on a bench and look at what's in front of you," said Angie Broussard, the wife of Joel Broussard. "Kids have so much life. They don't think about what's to come tomorrow or what happened yesterday."

Angie went on to say that Joel showed them just how precious life is.

"I find that I feel him most when I'm thinking a fun memory and I'm laughing," Joe's mother Irma said.

Joel's park bench was delivered and installed Friday morning. Angie and Irma got the first chance to see it. Later in the afternoon, a ceremony full of community members to honor Joe's life. His kids sitting on the bench.

Now, every time they come to the park or walk by on their daily walks, they'll feel at peace.

"It's a beautiful day and we feel him here with us," said Irma.

For everyone who knew Joel and even strangers, it is a permanent place to enjoy the present.

"He wants us to live he wants us to live in the moment and enjoy the moment," said Irma.