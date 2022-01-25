Community gathers to remember Elk Grove Police Officer Tyler Lenehan

People ABC10 spoke to said they attended the procession as a way to say thank you for his years of service.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The streets of Elk Grove were somber Tuesday morning as the body of Officer Tyler "Ty" Lenehan passed through the city he served one last time.

Lenehan was killed on Friday, Jan. 21 in a wrong-way crash caused by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 99.

On Tuesday, crowds lined up to pay their respects to Lenehan, his family and fellow officers. People ABC10 spoke to said they attended the procession as a way to say thank you for his years of service.

Lenehan joined EGPD in 2016. He was a six-year veteran of the police department. He took pride in serving his community and his work was recognized by all in Elk Grove. He also served with the Citrus Heights and Galt police departments.

According to EGPD Chief Timothy Albright, Lenehan was a husband, a father to his two children, a son, a friend, a proud U.S. Air Force veteran and a family member to those at the department.

"Officer Lenehan’s service will never be forgotten. His positive attitude, infectious smile, and bright personality will forever be missed," EGPD said in a press release.

Travis McCann, a father of a police officer, attended the procession. He said as a parent of a first responder, you don't rest easy.

"We know how things are," McCann said. "You just never know when you’re going to get a call. So you have to live with that.”

Public viewings have also been scheduled for Jan. 27 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. and Jan. 28 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m. once Officer Lenehan arrives at the Green Valley Mortuary.

