Deputy hits, kills pedestrian with patrol car on rural Sacramento County road

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened Thursday night near the 10,000 block of Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A person is dead after being hit by a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office [SCSO] patrol vehicle Thursday.

SCSO said the incident happened Thursday night near the 10,000 block of Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento County. According to law enforcement, the person was standing in the middle of the road with their back to oncoming traffic. SCSO said the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center Deputy with a SCSO vehicle was traveling to the city center when the collision happened.

Law enforcement said the deputy attempted to render aid until fire officials arrived on the scene and the person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. SCSO said the person died Friday afternoon from their injuries.

Law enforcement said the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, identify the victim, determine toxicology and notify next of kin.

SCSO said the California Highway Patrol collected evidence and is investigating the crash. While the sheriff's office will conduct a vehicle accident investigation as is the policy for all collisions.

