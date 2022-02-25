Elk Grove installs more flashing yellow traffic lights to ease congestion

Flashing yellow traffic lights have been installed at the intersection of Wymark Drive and Elk Grove Boulevard.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove has installed more flashing yellow arrows in the hope it'll clear congestion at one busy intersection.

The light were installed at the intersection of Wymark Drive and Elk Grove Boulevard. Back in 2020, city engineers launched a pilot program, installing flashing yellow arrows at three different intersections:. Two along Harbour Point Drive and one at Big Horn Boulevard and Lewis Stein Road, making Elk Grove one of the first cities in California to try these innovative traffic lights.

"We are aware of the congestion within Elk Grove," said Shoaib Ahrary, the Engineering Services Division Manager for Elk Grove's Public Works Department. "We received positive public comments and feedback and we decided to continue the program."

The flashing yellow arrow means a driver is clear to make a left hand turn, without a green light, as long as the intersection is clear of traffic, bicyclists and pedestrians.

"The purpose of the flashing yellow arrows are to relieve congestion on side streets, improve flow of traffic at the intersections, and overall mobility throughout the city," Ahrary said.

Drivers in Elk Grove are no stranger to sitting at stop lights, especially Mark Young, who drives more than 30,000 miles a year for his business.

"I sit at the same stop light to turn in where I live for a couple minutes everyday," Young said. "I feel like I spend half my life sitting at this stop light."

The city has taken notice. The yellow flashing lights are something Young would like to see more of in Elk Grove.

"I think it's needed because it's only getting worse and it needs to be done all over Sacramento, not just here in Elk Grove," Young said.

The city plans on adding a fifth round of yellow flashing lights next at Lewis Stein Road and West Stockton Boulevard later this year.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10