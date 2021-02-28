Elk Grove police locate at-risk person | Update

Elk Grove police have found the missing person and said that he is safe.

ELK GROVE, Calif — Update:

Elk Grove Police Department said Ploeg has been found safe.

Original:

Elk Grove police is asking for the public's help in finding an at-risk missing person. They are searching for 25-year-old Jack Ploeg, who police say has a medical condition that requires medication.

Ploeg was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday morning in the 9800 block of Summer Glen Way near Fire Poppy Drive and Helen Carr Castello Elementary School in Elk Grove.

Police describe him as a six-foot tall white male, weighing around 180 pounds with brown hair and wearing green shorts and a bright orange shirt with "Fleet Feet" written on the front.

Police are asking anyone with information on Ploeg's whereabouts to contact the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-478-8114.

