ELK GROVE, Calif — Mohammad Nasratmontaser Ragab was identified as the teenager killed in a single car crash in Elk Grove early Monday morning.

The 19-year-old's identity was confirmed by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. on westbound Bilby Road. According to police, Ragab hit a curb and then crashed into a tree. Police said he died at the scene.