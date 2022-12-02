One dead after gunshots ring out during overnight house party in Elk Grove, police say

The fatal shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting which happened at a house party in Elk Grove Saturday.

According to a Saturday morning Tweet from the Elk Grove Police Department, around 2 a.m. Saturday, a shooting occurred near Bowmont Way and Brandamore Court.

Officials say one person was shot during a house party. When officers found he victim, they say they attempted life saving efforts which proved unsuccessful as the victim died from their injuries.

Police have not released any additional details on what led up to the shooting or if the suspected shooter has been detained. Officers say they are still "very early" in the investigation and plan to share more details later.