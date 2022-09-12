Palwinder Singh Bagri identified as man in deadly off-ramp crash in Elk Grove

Police said the car was fully engulfed by flames and that Bagri died at the scene.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — The man killed in a deadly crash at the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp was identified as Palwinder Singh Bagri, 43.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office confirmed the identity, but no city of residence for Bagri was listed as of Sunday night.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Bagri died after his pickup truck veered off course and crashed into tree at the Laguna Boulevard off-ramp in Elk Grove. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. Dec. 4.

Police said the car was fully engulfed by flames and that Bagri died at the scene.

