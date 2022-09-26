Suspect arrested in Elk Grove shooting near Lake Pleasant Drive

Officers arrested 35-year-old Sundeep Singh of Elk Grove after a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one victim with a minor gunshot wound to his leg.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police arrested 35-year-old resident Sundeep Singh on suspicion he shot a man and left him with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg Wednesday.

Only small amounts of blood were found in the street where the shooting happened once police initially arrived.

Authorities said the victim, who called 911, took himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound. He was shot during what police said was an argument.

According to police, evidence of the shooting was found at Singh's residence after police served a search warrant, and he surrendered when police surrounded his home Sunday.

Singh was booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm, ammunition by a felon.