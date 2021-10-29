Lockdown lifted for Elk Grove schools after reports of weapon on campus 'unfounded' | Update

Cosumnes Oaks High School and Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School were placed on the lockdown just after 10 a.m. after a weapon was reported on campus.

ELK GROVE, California — Update

The lockdown at two Elk Grove schools has been lifted. A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said nothing was found at the Cosumnes Oak High School campus.

"Reports of a weapon on campus were unfounded," the spokesperson said.

Original Story

Two Elk Grove schools have been placed on a precautionary lockdown following reports of a weapon on one campus.

Cosumnes Oaks High School and Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School were placed on lockdown just after 10 a.m. Friday after a weapon was reported at the high school campus.

Xanthi Soriano, public information officer for the Elk Grove Unified School District, said in an email the school district's resource officers helped secure and lockdown the school.

"An update will be provided as soon as possible. We ask parents to not go to the school site per our lockdown procedures as this can impede emergency services," Soriano said in an email.

The Elk Grove Police Department is aware of the situation.

We are aware of the precautionary lockdown at Cosumnes Oaks HS. EGUSD Safety and Security and @sacsheriff are the agencies that handle the schools. They are at the school and have not requested our assistance at this time other than our two officers assigned to the EGUSD. pic.twitter.com/oLjp0gKs0J — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) October 29, 2021

