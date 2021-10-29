Lockdown lifted for Elk Grove schools after reports of weapon on campus 'unfounded' | Update

ELK GROVE, California — Update
The lockdown at two Elk Grove schools has been lifted. A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said nothing was found at the Cosumnes Oak High School campus.
"Reports of a weapon on campus were unfounded," the spokesperson said.
Original Story
Two Elk Grove schools have been placed on a precautionary lockdown following reports of a weapon on one campus.
Cosumnes Oaks High School and Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School were placed on lockdown just after 10 a.m. Friday after a weapon was reported at the high school campus.
Xanthi Soriano, public information officer for the Elk Grove Unified School District, said in an email the school district's resource officers helped secure and lockdown the school.
"An update will be provided as soon as possible. We ask parents to not go to the school site per our lockdown procedures as this can impede emergency services," Soriano said in an email.
The Elk Grove Police Department is aware of the situation.
