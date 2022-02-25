West Coast Taco Bar to open brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elk Grove

In 2020, West Coast Taco Bar was voted to having the 'best burrito in Sacramento.'

ELK GROVE, Calif. — West Coast Taco Bar, a taco truck voted "best burrito in Sacramento," is opening a brick-and-mortar store in Elk Grove this May.

West Coast Taco Bar specializes in gourmet, hand-crafted street tacos.

The owners, Cynthia and Ivan Garcia, decided to start a food truck in Sacramento County after moving here from San Diego in 2019.

“We decided to open a brick and mortar to give our current business a little more structure," Cynthia Garcia told ABC10. "We wanted to have a kitchen that we can work out of consistently.”

The Garcias say West Coast Taco Bar is an "elevated experience" when it comes to tacos because they take traditional concepts and put their own spin on them.

"What makes us unique is our combination of flavors, attention to detail, and our focus on creating the perfect bites," Cynthia said. "We have a mission of creating food that is delicious, is made with love and is something that we are proud of."

West Coast Taco Bar creates the "perfect bite" by ensuring that every ingredient and topping is thoughtfully put together to create the best dining experience possible for its customers.

The couple said they look forward to establishing roots in a brick-and-mortar restaurant where they can offer more services to its customers and expand its menu.

"We will be adding sides such as rice and beans, coconut horchata, and fresh churros to our menu," Cynthia said.

Although they are opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elk Grove, they will still be running their food trucks throughout the Greater Sacramento region.

"Having a brick and mortar will actually allow us to run the trucks more frequently," Ivan said.

The restaurant will be located at 8791 Elk Grove Blvd., in the Smart and Final shopping center.

“We are looking forward to planting some roots by having a location where our customers can come," Cynthia said. “We look forward to serving more customers and maybe even reaching a whole new set of customers in our new location.”

