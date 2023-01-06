Every shooting in the Sacramento area in the past 24 hours

Victims in the various shooting included a Grant Union High School student, a bystander, a 56-year-old man, and couple in their car.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento area withstood a devastating period of violence over the last 24 hours with separate shootings in the area. Some were left wounded, but others died from their injuries.

Victims in the various shooting included a Grant Union High School student, a bystander, a 56-year-old man, and a woman and another man.

Grant Union High School Senior Killed

An 18-year-old Grant Union High School student died in a shooting hours before he was set to graduate, according to a Twin Rivers Unified School District board member.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Gandhi says three people were sitting in a parked car outside a North Highlands home when a man approached the passenger side of the car and shot a passenger. The people in the car left the area and drove to Marysville Boulevard and Grand Avenue near Del Paso Heights where they flagged down a police officer.

An 18-year-old passenger was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

Bystander Wounded

A bystander was wounded after being hit in a shooting in Antelope Thursday.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. near Watt Avenue and Elverta Road in Sacramento County.

Gandhi says people in two cars were shooting at each other when a bystander was hit several times. The bystander was taken to a hospital and they are expected to survive.

Their identity has not been released, but Gandhi described them as an adult man.

56-Year-Old Man Dead

A 56-year-old man is dead after a shootout in an apartment in Sacramento County Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the 7000 block of Stockton Boulevard.

Gandhi says two men who appeared to know each other got into an argument and then they shot each other.

A 56-year-old man was shot in the chest and torso area, and a 49-year-old man was shot in the neck area. They were both taken to the hospital.

The man who was shot in the chest and torso area died in the hospital, according to Gandhi.

Fight on 34th Street

Around 10:41 a.m., Sacramento police responded to reports of a shooting along the 2300 block of 34th Street, which is near Sacramento High School.

Police said there was large fight between groups and one person fired a gun before running away. No injuries or damages were reported.

Double Shooting near Lerwick and Watt

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, this one happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies say a woman and her boyfriend were driving through some parking lots near Lerwick and Watt for a spot to refill their tires before being approached by a man.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said there was a verbal exchange before the man shot into the vehicle, hitting both the woman and her boyfriend.

Both were able to drive away to the hospital. Both victims are expected to survive.