GOLD RIVER, Calif. — Four vehicles caught fire in a commercial building parking lot in Gold River Tuesday evening.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews arrived on the scene, attacking the blaze. Crews were able to protect the threatened building in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Metro Fire onscene of a commercial building in Gold River with 4 cars on fire in the parking lot. No extension into any structures, no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/zEa740Fbku — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) March 2, 2022