Man who shot at off-duty deputy outside Sacramento building arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Detectives arrested the man they believe shot at an off-duty Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy hours after the shooting.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, with the help of California Highway Patrol and Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, detectives were able to locate evidence leading them to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Rashpal Sahota.

The shooting happened outside a federal courthouse Tuesday morning in downtown Sacramento. Later that day, around 8 p.m., Sahota was taken into custody.

According to a Facebook post from the Sacramento Police Department, during a search of the suspect's home, officers recovered an "illegally-possessed handgun."

Sahota was arrested on charges of assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling, and felon in possession of a firearm.

