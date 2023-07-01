Carmichael Fourth of July fireworks and parade | What to know

Here's what to know if you plan on celebrating the Fourth of July in Carmichael.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — The Fourth of July is just around the corner and all across Northern California events are being held to celebrate the day.

ABC10’s digital team is compiling a list of Fourth of July events across our region. Below you will find a list of events for you and your family in Carmichael.

Carmichael Red, White & Blue 4th of July Celebration

What: Looking for something to do? Head over to the Carmichael Park and La Sierra Community Center for a Fourth of July celebration and firework show. There will be live music, food, and fun for the whole family.

Where: Carmichael Park and La Sierra Community Center on 5325 Engle Road, Carmichael CA, 95608

When: Saturday, July 1 from 6-9 p.m., fireworks go off at 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

What you can bring: Bring your blankets, lawn chairs and shade umbrellas.

What you can’t bring: No dogs, personal fireworks, personal alcoholic beverages, or BBQ's allowed.

63rd Annual Carmichael Elks Fourth of July Parade

Join the Mission Oaks Recreation and Park District and the Carmichael Elks Lodge for this year's parade. There will be food and live music. Following the parade, there will be an open house.

Where: Between Marconi and Cypress Avenues in Carmichael.

When: Tuesday, July 4, starting at 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free. Donations and co-sponsorships for the parade are needed and accepted.

Fourth of July fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, and never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and Roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.