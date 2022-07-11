x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fair Oaks Carmichael

Fire under investigation in Carmichael

A fire in Carmichael is under investigation at a resource center for people recovering from alcohol addiction in Sacramento County.

More Videos

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A fire at a resource center for people recovering from alcohol addiction in Sacramento County is under investigation Monday.

Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Sunset No-Al Club on Gibbons Drive. The fire significantly damaged the building, including part of the roof collapsing.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10

Winter Storm Watch | Rain and snow arrive in Northern California

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out