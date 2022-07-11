Fire under investigation in Carmichael

A fire in Carmichael is under investigation at a resource center for people recovering from alcohol addiction in Sacramento County.

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — A fire at a resource center for people recovering from alcohol addiction in Sacramento County is under investigation Monday.

Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded around 2:40 a.m. to reports of a fire at the Sunset No-Al Club on Gibbons Drive. The fire significantly damaged the building, including part of the roof collapsing.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Dispatch @ 2:40am: Crews are working a commercial structure fire on the 5800 block of Gibbons Dr in Carmichael. The building sustained major damage, including a partial roof collapse. The building was not occupied at the time, no injuries reported. The fire is under investigation pic.twitter.com/9JOHcV198O — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) November 7, 2022

