Massive blaze engulfs duplexes in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. — Dozens of firefighters and fire personnel were called into battle a massive fire at a pair of duplexes in Carmichael late Tuesday night.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. at a duplex on Douvan Court, a cul-de-sac off Root Avenue just to the south of Marconi Avenue. Crews with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department said the fire quickly grew, engulfing four units between two duplex homes.

A preliminary damage estimate has not yet been made, but scene footage shot by the fire department shows extensive damage to both homes. So far, there has been no word of injuries related to this fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but crews on the scene reported a natural gas leak between the two homes.

In all, more than 50 fire personnel responded to the 2-alarm blaze, including eight fire engines, four trucks, and two ambulances, fire officials said.

