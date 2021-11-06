Fairfield police say man shot, killed in 'robbery gone wrong'

Fairfield police say the man was meeting someone to buy a car on OfferUp when he was shot and killed.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield police are warning people who make purchases from online meetup sites after a man was recently shot and killed in a "robbery gone wrong."

According to a Facebook post from the Fairfield Police Department, officers responded to calls of a man down along the 1000 block of Tyler Street around noon Thursday, Nov. 4. Upon arrival, police found a 19-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound.

During their investigation, police learned the man was in the process of meeting someone from OfferUp to buy a car that was for sale.

The following day, Friday, Nov. 5, police arrested Kamaria Strange, 24, of San Pablo. She was arrested on a homicide charge and was booked into the Solano County Jail. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

If you plan to buy something from someone, the Fairfield police say it's " best to conduct the actual transaction in a public place." The Fairfield Police Department has an on-site Safe Exchange Zone that's monitored with 24-hour surveillance for those who wish to meet at a safe location for private sales.

"The Police Department encourages the use of Safe Exchange Zones for buyers and sellers of OfferUp, Craigslist, LetGo and other e-commerce apps," the Fairfield Police Department says on its website.

