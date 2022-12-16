Longtime Fairfield mayor dies

Harry T. Price was about to complete his fourth term in office, having been mayor since 2005.

FAIRFIELD, Calif — Longtime Fairfield Mayor Harry T. Price died early Friday morning, according to the city.

Price was about to complete his fourth term in office, having been mayor since 2005.

He was on the Fairfield Community Services Commission from 1988-1992, where he then was appointed to the Fairfield Planning Commission until his election to city council in 1997, according to Fairfield's website.

The Fairfield Police Department tweeted: "Your kind and bright smile will continue to live through our service and commitment to Fairfield."

No additional information is available at this time.

