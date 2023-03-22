Lopes Road in Fairfield closed due to cracks

Lopes Road, which parallels Interstate 680, is closed between the southern intersection of Gold Hill Road and Marshview Road.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Road conditions have worsened and led to temporary closures after a strong storm system passed through Fairfield and dumped hail and rain over the area.

Lopes Road, which parallels Interstate 680, is closed between the southern intersection of Gold Hill Road and Marshview Road due to a large crack in the pavement, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Officials say storm runoff and recent storms caused portions of the road to fail.

Repairs are underway with no estimated time of reopening. Officials advise drivers to find different routes to avoid the area.