Vallejo man arrested in deadly Christmas Eve DUI crash

Fairfield police said they arrested Dominic Lyons of Vallejo after suspecting him of being drunk during a deadly vehicle crash on Dec. 24.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A deadly vehicle crash in Fairfield near East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue Saturday led police to arrest Dominic Lyons of Vallejo under suspicion of drunk driving.

According to Fairfield police, two vehicles collided around 10:15 p.m. Christmas Eve and three people inside one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital.

One of the people transported to the hospital died because of their injuries.

Police said they determined Lyons of being under the influence at the time of the crash, and booked him into Solano County Jail.

Fairfield police officials also said a rumor circulating on social media claiming a shooting was involved in the Christmas Eve incident is false.