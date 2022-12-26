x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fairfield

Vallejo man arrested in deadly Christmas Eve DUI crash

Fairfield police said they arrested Dominic Lyons of Vallejo after suspecting him of being drunk during a deadly vehicle crash on Dec. 24.

More Videos

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A deadly vehicle crash in Fairfield near East Tabor Avenue and Railroad Avenue Saturday led police to arrest Dominic Lyons of Vallejo under suspicion of drunk driving.

According to Fairfield police, two vehicles collided around 10:15 p.m. Christmas Eve and three people inside one of the vehicles were transported to the hospital.

One of the people transported to the hospital died because of their injuries.

Police said they determined Lyons of being under the influence at the time of the crash, and booked him into Solano County Jail.

Fairfield police officials also said a rumor circulating on social media claiming a shooting was involved in the Christmas Eve incident is false.

WATCH MORE: CHP: Potential serial rapist arrested in Sacramento | Top 10

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out