1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Fairfield crash

The crash happened in the area of E Tabor and Railroad Avenue.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — One person was killed and three were transported to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Fire crews are on scene in the area of E Tabor and Railroad Avenue. Eastbound and westbound E. Tabor is closed between Claybank Road and Olive Avenue while Fairfield police investigate.

There is no current estimated time of reopening and officials say it will be closed likely until morning and "for some time." Officials are requesting drivers to avoid the area until otherwise notified.

No further information is available at this time.