Suisun man faces murder and mayhem charges following death at RV park

Suisun City police arrested 21-year-old Fernando Jose Figueroa-Miranda Friday following the death of a man at the Almond Acres RV Park in Fairfield Thursday.

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — A man is dead and another is behind bars following an incident in Fairfield earlier this week.

A Facebook post from the Suisun City Police Department states that officers responded to the Almond Acres RV Park just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday to "investigate a report of a subject on the ground in the parking lot."

Once on scene officers found the man with significant injuries, police said. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and an investigation was launched into the incident.

On Friday detectives from the Suisun City Police Department identified a suspect and placed them in custody. According to police, that suspect is 21-year-old Suisun resident Fernando Jose Figueroa-Miranda. Police said he was booked into the Solano County jail for the charges of murder and mayhem.

Police are asking anyone with information in to the incident to call the Suisun City Police Department Investigations division at 707-421-7373.