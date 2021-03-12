I-80 near Fairfield to close for 10 hours starting Saturday, Dec. 4

As part of its I-80/I-680/SR12 Interchange Project, Caltrans will demolish the existing eastbound SR-12 to eastbound connector bridge.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Caltrans announced it plans to temporarily shut down a portion of I-80 near Fairfield for 10-hours Saturday to demolish the SR-12 to eastbound I-80 connector bridge.

Between 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 through 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, near Fulton Drive, crews will remove the old bridge on I-80. Demolition of the bridge is part of Solano County and Caltrans' Interstate 80/Interstate 680/State Route 12 Interchange Project expected to be completed by fall 2022.

The project's goal is to "improve and widen the eastbound SR-12 to (eastbound) I-80 connector on the I-80 corridor, as well as improving the connectivity between regionally significant destinations."

Heads up! If you travel between the Bay Area & Sacramento this weekend. I-80 Closed in Fairfield overnight on Sat Dec 4 at 11p til Sun Dec 5 at 9am. @KPIXtv @WilsonKPIX interviewing @CaltransD4 with details tonight. @CaltransDist3 #80/680/12project pic.twitter.com/k3ttoJ1OPi — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) December 3, 2021

Times can be subject to change depending on traffic, weather and availability of construction equipment, but Caltrans said drivers in either direction can follow traffic updates on 511.org.

