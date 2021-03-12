I-80 near Fairfield to close for 10 hours starting Saturday, Dec. 4

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Caltrans announced it plans to temporarily shut down a portion of I-80 near Fairfield for 10-hours Saturday to demolish the SR-12 to eastbound I-80 connector bridge.
Between 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 through 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, near Fulton Drive, crews will remove the old bridge on I-80. Demolition of the bridge is part of Solano County and Caltrans' Interstate 80/Interstate 680/State Route 12 Interchange Project expected to be completed by fall 2022.
The project's goal is to "improve and widen the eastbound SR-12 to (eastbound) I-80 connector on the I-80 corridor, as well as improving the connectivity between regionally significant destinations."
Times can be subject to change depending on traffic, weather and availability of construction equipment, but Caltrans said drivers in either direction can follow traffic updates on 511.org.
