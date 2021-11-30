Wrong-way driver suspected of driving under the influence, causing fiery crash on I-5 near Natomas

A CHP representative said the wrong-way driver hit a tractor trailer and caused a fire. Caltrans was able to reopen all lanes just before 8 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A portion of southbound I-5 has been closed most of Tuesday morning following a wrong-way driver crashing into a tractor trailer.

The accident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday near El Camino Road at the Interstate 80 interchange.

Caltrans workers were dispatched to the scene at around 6 a.m. to clear the scene. Southbound lanes were closed until 8 a.m.

According to California Highway Patrol, a BMW driving in the wrong direction collided with the tractor trailer. Three people were injured in the crash, two from the tractor trailer and one from the BMW. The crash caused a fire to billow along the freeway.

The driver of the BMW was treated for minor injuries, then arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. According to CHP, the road will be slick for motorcyclists in the area of the crash and are asked to "proceed with caution."

