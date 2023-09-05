Flying out of Stockton Airport? What to expect

There's service from Stockton to Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Metropolitan Airport is located in San Joaquin County and Airport Director Richard Sokol says it's the only commercial airport within 50 miles. There are about 12 flights a week on Allegiant from Stockton; two to Phoenix and 10 to Las Vegas.

Sokol says flying from Stockton is simple, easy and inexpensive. Plus, he says TSA delays are measured in minutes, not hours like some major airports.

Sokol says they’re getting user feedback and people are asking for more flight service. Next month, the airport will be represented at an event that’s kind of like speed dating for airports and airlines. This is where airports make pitches to airlines about why they should go there.

"We're going to try to make a case that San Joaquin County is too big an opportunity to pass on and it's time to make a move," said Sokol. "We’re working on all that and hoping we might see some results at the end of this year, or early next year. Nothing like this is going to happen fast."

He says trying to get more flights is competing for scarce resources, as airlines have some constraints right now, like the pilot shortage.

When an airline commits to an airport, it's no small feat. Millions of dollars are invested in staff, training, and expensive planes. Sokol hopes Stockton can continue connecting people to other large airport networks in the future.

Not only do they provide domestic flight services from Stockton, but they also have cargo aviation for companies like Amazon.

Some flights from Stockton are posted with very low prices on Allegiant, but additional fees for bags and seats are possible.

On the Allegiant website, there is a $22 'Electronic Carrier Usage Charge' for each person, for each part of the trip when you purchase tickets online. If you buy in person, those fees can be avoided.

If you want to purchase tickets for a flight in person at Stockton Airport, there are rules on when you can do it, found here. Flights are sold in-person on certain times and days.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Leaving for L.A. or Las Vegas? Try the Merced Regional Airport