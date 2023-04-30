Folsom Police use bait item to nab suspected construction site thief

Authorities say the suspect was streaming a police scanner on his phone and ditched the bait item before officers stopped him.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Police in Folsom used a bait item to catch a man accused of stealing items from a construction site on Thursday.

According to police, there have been several reports in recent weeks of theft and burglary from construction sites south of Highway 50. The increase in thefts prompted authorities to place a bait item at one construction site.

On Thursday morning, police say they got an alert that the bait item had been stolen. Officers tracked the item as it travelled west on Highway 50.

Once officers on the ground found the car, they stopped it and found out that the suspect had been listening to police radio transmissions from an app on his cellphone.

He allegedly ditched the bait item right before officers pulled him over. Officers found the bait along with other suspected stolen items on the side of Highway 50.

In total, the suspected stolen items were valued at around $27,000. According to police, the items were stolen from construction sites linked to at least two reported burglaries.

Officers arrested the driver of the car, identified as Benjamin Ritter, 41 of Sacramento. He was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of theft and narcotics related charges.

