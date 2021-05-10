x
Folsom Orangevale

Folsom, like Sacramento, looks to fine property owners for illegal fireworks

Folsom city officials say the update is meant to strengthen enforcement capabilities of existing illegal fireworks laws.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom City Council is looking to update a city municipal code that would fine property owners and/or those hosting gatherings on public or private property for use of illegal fireworks.

The proposed “Social Host Ordinance” follows suit with a similar one that will be voted on by the Sacramento City Council later in May. And just like in Sacramento, Folsom city officials say the update is meant to strengthen enforcement capabilities of existing illegal fireworks laws.

RELATED: New Sacramento ordinance would fine property owners, renters for illegal fireworks use

“The ‘Social Host Liability’ ordinance greatly simplifies this difficulty and allows an officer to focus on a particular person (or multiple persons) responsible for the property or event,” states a staff report on the ordinance. “The adoption of this new ordinance accompanied with social media outreach to inform the public of its existence and potential penalties are likely to have a significant impact on reducing illegal fireworks.”

A host, according to the proposal, includes the following:

  • A property owner in the city
  • Any person who has the right to use, possess or occupy public or private property under a lease, permit, license, rental agreement, or contract
  • Any person who hosts, organizes, supervises, officiates, conducts, or accepts responsibility for a gathering on public or private property

According to language in the ordinance proposal, a fine for a first-time violation would is $1,000. The proposal did not say if the fines will increase for repeat offenders nor did it say if law enforcement will issue citations in-person or through the mail.

The Folsom City Council will discuss and vote on the ordinance during their meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Tap here to view the agenda.

ABC10 reached out to Folsom city officials for comment on this story but we have yet to get a response.

