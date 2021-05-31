Busy Memorial Day at Folsom Lake despite low water levels, speed limits

The triple-digit temperature was not enough to sway Californians looking to cool off.

FOLSOM, Calif. — Hot temperatures and low water levels meant Memorial Day at Folsom Lake looked different from years past. Despite triple-digit temperatures, low water levels, and 5-mile per hour speed restrictions for boats, many people still came to the lake for a variety of reasons.

“Rainbow trout, Planters, a couple holdovers,” explained fisherman Mitch Hendrickson who was out fishing with his family. “[I] Haven’t measured this guy yet but my guess is about 18 inches,” he said, holding up an especially large fish.

Walter Diaz spent the entire holiday weekend in the area.

“It’s nice camping and boating at the same time. Even with the restrictions. You just want to have fun basically,” he said jovially.

However, Diaz admitted the traffic at the boat ramp was not ideal.

“It’s only one location to drop a boat, it just makes it a bit cumbersome when you’re trying to… Yesterday wasn’t this bad. Today, it’s much more busier,” he explained.

Fortunately, he was able to take it all in stride.

“I’m not a big rushy person. I got a 50," said Diaz. "Not going to try to go…even if it was full speed, I wouldn’t be going fast anyway. It’s just, as you get older, you want to slow down.”

Others like Elisabeth who was there with her family said she wasn’t even phased by the heat.

“No, we like it. Cooling off in the lake you know. It’s nice,” she admitted.

Still, she said everyone noticed the low water levels.

“I hope that it gets higher. But yeah, it’s really weird. I did not expect it to be that low this year,” she said. The low levels are due to California’s ongoing drought, which meant all boats were limited to a 5 mile per hour speed limit.

Mitch Hendrickson said that was a selling point for him and his family.

“We knew there was a 5 mile an hour limit, so we could get out here and fish without too many partiers, at least early,” he explained.

He explained the real reason for the day.

“It turns into a day off and a day to party. But it’s good to remember the main reason why we have the day.”

WATCH NEXT: Safe places to swim in the Sacramento area Memorial Day 2021