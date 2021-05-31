Crews extinguish mobile home fire in Sacramento

The fire department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating after a motorhome caught fire Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the fire department, the flames sparked just after 4 p.m. near Silver Eagle Road and Western Avenue. The sparks from the fire jumped to the adjacent grass which began to burn as well. Those flames were contained by fire crews.

The fire has been extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The fire department says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Incident info: just after 4 PM, a motorhome fire near Silver Eagle Road and Western Avenue. The fire sparked some adjacent grass which was quickly contained by firefighters. The motorhome fire was extinguished with no injuries and the cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/AbMVVGnbA1 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) June 1, 2021

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.