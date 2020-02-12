Orangevale woman who shot man inside their home arrested on murder charges

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a shooting, which reportedly came from the alleged shooter.

ORANGEVALE, Calif. — A woman who shot a man inside her Orangevale home where they both lived has been arrested and charged with murder, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Shauna L. Giffin, 34, of Orangevale, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 29 after Sheriff's deputies arrived at the home located along the 8400 block of Noel Drive in Orangevale in response to a shooting. The caller, later found to be Giffin, reportedly told officers that she had shot another resident in her home.

Giffin had been standing outside of the home when she was detained and arrested that same night for allegedly shooting and killing the man, who has not been identified. Giffin was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on murder charges.

The sheriff's office said in a press release detectives do not believe there are any other suspects at this time. The motive and relationship between the suspect and victim is still being investigated. There is no other information available at this time. The identity of the victim will be released once the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office notifies next of kin.