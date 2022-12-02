Nevada County kidnapping suspect on the run, considered armed and dangerous

According to Nevada County Sheriff's Office deputies, the suspected kidnapper is 49-year-old Allyn Charpentier from Nevada City.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Nevada County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a kidnapping suspect who is considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to deputies, the suspected kidnapper is 40-year-old Allyn Charpentier from Nevada City.

On Sunday, deputies received reports of an active shooter inside the Country Store in North San Juan located on the 19000 block of Tyler Foote Crossing Road. As deputies were heading to the scene, they also received reports that a possible kidnapping had taken place.

When deputies arrived at the Country Store, they noticed broken glass and that the store's front window had been shot out. Deputies also found the store clerk hiding in the bushes across the street from the scene.

Bystanders reported the kidnapping victim had been taken out of the store at gunpoint. According to deputies, Charpentier forced the victim into her own vehicle and left the area.

Shortly after Charpentier and the victim left, deputies "received a call reporting a vehicle, possibly matching the description of the victim’s vehicle, was seen driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on North Bloomfield Graniteville Road."

Deputies located the victim at the Waste Management transfer station in the town of Washington. The victim, who deputies said appeared to be in good condition, was taken to safety at a nearby residence.

The victim told deputies she was able to flee from Charpentier just outside the town of Washington. Deputies sent a CodeRed alert to Washington as Charpentier's whereabouts are unknown.

A search of the victim's vehicle led deputies to find firearms that are believed to have been used during the crime. According to deputies, Charpentier should be considered armed and dangerous. Deputies say Charpentier and the victim had previously been in a "dating relationship."

Deputies ask anyone who spots Charpentier to call 911 immediately.

