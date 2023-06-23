Stockton Police investigate after gunfire strikes surveillance truck

Officers say damage to the truck was cosmetic

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating after its unmanned surveillance truck was hit by gunfire.

According to police, officers were notified Wednesday the Stockton Police Observation Truck (SPOT) was struck by bullets while parked in the area of Plantation Place and Brandstetter Place.

The bullets hit the driver's side of the truck and the tire. Investigators say the damage was cosmetic.

Officers moved the truck to another undisclosed location after it was shot and a follow-up investigation is now underway.

The Stockton Police Department operates two bulletproof observation trucks. The unmanned, armored vehicles are equipped with cameras both inside and outside.

When the department brought the first truck online in 2018, it said the truck would be placed on public streets where there is no reasonable expectation of privacy, to try to prevent and better document crime.