Nearly 50% of violent crime in Sacramento happens in 3 areas, police say

Sacramento police are calling on residents in three areas of the city to give feedback on how officers can better reduce crime

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are teaming up with the Sacramento State University Institute for Social Research (ISR) to survey people living in the most violent parts of the city.

The goal of the survey is for the police department to receive feedback on ways the city can better crack down on crime in the following areas:

• Mack Road/Valley High area (South Sacramento, City Council District 5)

• Oak Park (East Sacramento, City Council District 6)

• Del Paso Heights (North Sacramento, City Council District 2)

According to Sacramento police officials, nearly 50% of violent crime happens within 7 square miles of a 100-square-mile city.

The survey includes a multiple-choice list of various policing practices, strategies and theories residents can advocate for.

Through the survey, residents can advocate for more of the following:

Zero tolerance policing

"Broken windows" policing

High visibility policing

Pretrial diversion programs

Increased traffic stops

Neighborhood watch activation

Restorative justice

People are invited to take the 14-question survey from Feb. 25 through March 27. The survey is anonymous and can be completed within a few minutes.

Survey participants can choose to be entered into a raffle hosted by Sacramento State University to be one of five $50 Amazon gift card winners.

Sacramento Police Department employees and community members will leave informational door hangers Saturday in the three areas containing a QR code for the survey.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: California Winter Storm: School closures, power outages and low snow levels