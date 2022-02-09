Heat Wave Resources: From hourly forecast to Flex Alerts, we have you covered

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

A late summer heat wave is gripping Northern California on Labor Day weekend and the days beyond, with temperatures hovering around 110 degrees for some parts of the valley Sunday through Wednesday. Get your latest forecast from ABC10; find a map and list of open cooling centers in Sacramento County (Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova), San Joaquin County (Lodi, Stockton, Tracy), Stanislaus County (Modesto, Turlock, Ceres), Placer County, Yolo County, and more; information on Flex Alerts, keeping your home cool, and more on the signs of heat-related illnesses.