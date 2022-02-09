Heat Wave Resources: From hourly forecast to Flex Alerts, we have you covered

SACRAMENTO, Calif. —
A late summer heat wave is gripping Northern California on Labor Day weekend and the days beyond, with temperatures hovering around 110 degrees for some parts of the valley Sunday through Wednesday. Get your latest forecast from ABC10; find a map and list of open cooling centers in Sacramento County (Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova), San Joaquin County (Lodi, Stockton, Tracy), Stanislaus County (Modesto, Turlock, Ceres), Placer County, Yolo County, and more; information on Flex Alerts, keeping your home cool, and more on the signs of heat-related illnesses.
Latest Forecast
Cooling Centers
Tips
Flex Alerts
- The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is expecting high electricity demand, mainly from air condition use, and is asking people to conserve power between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Voluntary use, like reducing major appliance use and turning off lights, can help reduce the strain on the power grid.
- Some areas such as Roseville, the city of Sacramento and Modesto would not be affected by possible rolling blackouts because they are not part of the California Independent System Operator's system.