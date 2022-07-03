x
San Pablo father drowns at Lake Berryessa trying to save son

The man's son survived, but Perez wasn't able to get back to the shore.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — A father drowned at Lake Berryessa Sunday trying to save his young son, the Napa County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was identified as Marciallo Perez, 35 of San Pablo.

Citing witnesses, the sheriff's office said Perez had gone into the water to save his young son from drowning. While the boy survived, Perez wasn't able to get back to shore.

Perez's body was found at 4:17 p.m. by the sheriff's office. The drowning was reported around 3 p.m.

The Napa County Sheriff's Office advised people to wear a life jacket while on a boat or in/near the water.

